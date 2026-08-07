Lee Dae Hwi Signs With Wanna One Bandmate Kim Jae Hwan's Agency

AB6IX’s Lee Dae Hwi has joined his Wanna One bandmate Kim Jae Hwan at Off The Record Entertainment!

On August 7, Off The Record Entertainment announced, “We have signed an exclusive contract with Lee Dae Hwi, who possesses outstanding musical talent and a diverse array of charms.”

They continued, “We will give him our unsparing support so that he can display his wide range of talents as an artist.”

Meanwhile, Lee Dae Hwi remarked, “I’m extremely delighted to be able to make a new start together with Off The Record. I will work hard to show my best self and display growth across a variety of fields.”

Off The Record Entertainment is currently home to artists like Kim Jae Hwan, Kim Feel, and Ha Hyun Sang.

Lee Dae Hwi first debuted alongside Kim Jae Hwan as a member of the “Produce 101 Season 2” project group Wanna One in 2017 before debuting again as a member of AB6IX in 2019.

Watch Lee Dae Hwi in his drama “Strong Underdog” on Viki below:

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Or check out Wanna One’s past variety show “Wanna One Go: Zero Base” below!

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