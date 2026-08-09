4 Things In Episodes 7-8 Of 'Dream To You' That Gave Us Mixed Feelings

“Dream to You” is easily turning into one of those K-dramas that you either love or hate, with very little middle ground. So far, the pace of the story and characters have made strong impressions among K-drama lovers, for better or for worse. And forget about mixing genres in a romantic comedy; they are straight up making a cocktail out of everything that is happening right now, a classic soap opera. So, it’s no surprise if some of these moments in the latest episodes of this show gave total mixed feelings.

Warning: spoilers from episodes 7-8 ahead.

1. Oh Ha Na and Shim Yoo Geon’s tragic love

Oh Ha Na (Lee Yul Eum) and Shim Yoo Geon (Baek Sung Chul) are definitely stealing the spotlight with their tragic yet intense relationship. After Yoo Geon accepts the offer from Ha Na’s mother, under the condition that he can never fall in love with her daughter, he has no other choice but to draw the line between them. But the more he tries to stay away from her, the more she keeps appearing in his life, especially after they end up starring in the same movie. That makes for the perfect excuse for them to let their repressed feelings loose. Their chemistry is so good; they are giving top-tier yearning even when they never even dated.

However, as much as their doomed romance gives us chills with excitement, the constant interference from Ha Na’s mother ruins things just as much. The lengths this evil woman is willing to go to not lose her control over her daughter are way too extreme. But she is right about trusting a contract more than any type of feeling or relationship, which is why she forces Ha Na to sign again with her company. With such a leash held tight on both Ha Na and Yoo Geon, it seems way too complicated that they will have their happily ever after, at least for now.

2. Choi Sa Rang and Seo In Wook’s impromptu meeting

Another couple who surprised us with their spicy chemistry and electric exchanges is the one of Choi Sa Rang (Lee Ji Min) and Seo In Wook (Lee Sang Yeob). After their exhilarating one-night stand and the chaotic way in which In Wook started to chase Sa Rang, to the point of even agreeing to be part of a reality show only to vex her, everyone was waiting for much more of them, only to get exactly nothing in these couple of episodes.

If they have about five full minutes of screen time, that is a lot to say. It is truly a shame that, having such an interesting couple with so much potential and so much rizz, they are getting relegated to appearing for just a couple of minutes without proper development in their story other than having the occasional rendezvous. At this point, you can wonder what exactly the purpose of their appearance in the show is.

3. Woo Soo Bin’s hidden family story

There’s one thing that nobody wants from this show, and that is having more of Woo Soo Bin’s (Hwang In Youp) crazy father. This man, who not only tormented and abused Soo Bin his whole childhood, still feels entitled to interfere with his son’s life and even crash half his house. But apparently it isn’t enough that this male lead has to live with the trauma of having such a monstrous father. Now we get to learn that Soo Bin is actually the love child of Oh Ha Na’s mother.

Of course, this turn of events makes you appreciate Woo Soo Bin’s resilience so much more and even be thankful that he actually had a real mother by his side to endure living in such a hellish household. But there’s got to be a limit to how much hardship a character can go through. Funnily enough, it seems that every single conflict showing up in these episodes comes out of these two horrible parents. What’s even funnier is that those affected by them are working on the same film, making it look more like they are in group therapy than in a filming crew.

4. Woo Soo Bin and Ju Yi Jae’s relationship

Luckily for Woo Soo Bin, he can always count on Ju Yi Jae (Girl’s Day’s Hyeri). Just like when they met in high school, she is there to be his support and his remedy. She doesn’t hesitate even for a second before defending Soo Bin in front of his father or when it comes to declaring her feelings. The moment they are together again, she says it loud and clear that Woo Soo Bin is exactly what she needs.

However, that same straightforwardness can be seen as a little too rushed for the pace of the story. Just one episode ago, they had given closure to their young first love so they could have the chance to discover a new version of themselves and focus on their dreams. And now, they are jumping into each other’s arms, which is totally worth watching, but it could come across as kind of confusing as well. Could it be that when you know, you just know it? Or is it a misstep on the writer’s part? We will figure it out next week on the upcoming episodes of “Dream to You”!

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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Dream to You” and “Blossoms of Power”

Plans to watch: “My Bias, My Boss”