Namkoong Min Watches From Above As Police Talk To Lee Seol In “The Husband”

“The Husband” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“The Husband” is a thriller that follows Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min), a man who becomes entangled in a desperate battle against a dangerous criminal after his wife is kidnapped just before their divorce.

Spoilers

Previously, Episode 10 revealed Choi Chi Woong’s (Woo Ji Hyun) connection to the case when, while being strangled by Noh Man Hee (Kim Dae Myeung), he declared, “Who else besides me can save your wife?” exposing him as the mastermind behind the incident. The remaining episodes will also reveal why Choi Chi Woong has been trying to kill Kang Tae Joo.

The upcoming episode will feature a long-awaited face-off between Kang Tae Joo and Choi Chi Woong. Newly released stills capture the two confronting each other in a hospital hallway.

Other stills show police officers arriving at We Together Hospital. As Go Se Yoon (Lee Seol) speaks with Jang Do Sik (Lee Seok), the head of Seongjeon Police Station’s investigation team, other officers search the area while Kang Tae Joo watches everything unfold from the second floor.

Another set of stills captures Cha Myung Hee (Jo Yun Seo) confronting Choi Chi Woong in a tense standoff, visibly furious with him. Questions surrounding Cha Myung Hee only deepened in the previous episode, which revealed that she was the prime suspect in Ha Jung Soo’s (Jeon Kwang Jin) death and had known Kim Kyung Ae (Lee Sang Hee). As she attempted to flee, Noh Man Hee suddenly appeared and greeted her with, “It’s been a while. Have you been well?”—raising even more questions about the relationship between the two.

The next episode of “The Husband” airs on August 8 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Namkoong Min in “The Veil” on Viki below:

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