Update: MONSTA X Unveils Trailer Of Minhyuk For New Album 'The Phase'

Updated August 13 KST:

Minhyuk’s trailer has been revealed for MONSTA X’s upcoming album “The Phase”!

Updated August 12 KST:

MONSTA X’s Shownu is the next member of the group to star in his own trailer for their upcoming EP “The Phase”!

Updated August 11 KST:

MONSTA X has released a trailer starring Joohoney for their upcoming EP “The Phase”!

Updated August 9 KST:

MONSTA X has released the track list for their upcoming EP “The Phase”!

Updated August 7 KST:

A scheduler has been revealed for MONSTA X’s upcoming album “The Phase”!

Original Article:

Get ready for MONSTA X’s return!

On August 6, MONSTA X officially announced their return by unveiling a “coming soon” teaser for their upcoming mini album “The Phase,” due out on September 4 at 1 p.m. KST.

The teaser transforms the members into glowing particles of light that eventually converge to form their silhouettes, symbolizing the “new phase” at the heart of the album’s title.

The upcoming release marks MONSTA X’s first Korean album in approximately one year, following “THE X” which was released on September 1 of last year.

Check out the teaser below:

While you wait for more updates, watch MONSTA X on “Idol Festa Attack” here:

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