i-dle's 'Tomboy' Becomes Their 3rd MV To Hit 400 Million Views

i-dle has hit the 400 million mark with yet another music video on YouTube!

On August 7 at approximately 5:16 p.m. KST, i-dle’s music video for their 2022 hit “Tomboy” surpassed 400 million views on YouTube, making it their third music video to reach the milestone after “Queencard” and “Nxde.”

i-dle originally released the music video for “TOMBOY” on March 14, 2022 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that it took the video just over four years, four months, and 23 days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to i-dle!

Watch the bold music video for “TOMBOY” again below: