Watch: NouerA Takes 2nd Win For “.exe” On 'Music Bank'; Performances By Stray Kids, Dayoung, Jay Park, And More

NouerA has won a second music show trophy of their career!

On the August 7 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were NouerA’s “.exe” and CORTIS’s “REDRED.” NouerA ultimately took the prize with a total of 8,827 points, marking the first public broadcast network music show win of their career.

Congratulations to NouerA! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included Red Velvet, Picheolin (SEVENTEEN’s Dino), Stray Kids, Dayoung and Jay Park, KISS OF LIFE, POW, NOWZ, WHIB, NouerA, ARTMS, The Wind, A2O MAY, and Huh Jiwon.

Watch the performances below:

Red Velvet – “Surfin’ Boy”

Picheolin (SEVENTEEN’s Dino) – “Party Rock Rock” and “Sincerely”

Stray Kids – “This & That”

Dayoung and Jay Park – “FLIRTY”

KISS OF LIFE – “SWEAT”

POW – “Flavor”

NOWZ – “Achilles”

WHIB – “CHERRY PIE”

NouerA – “.exe”

ARTMS – “Blue Blood” and “Born Stunner”

The Wind – “Party Like A Rock Star”

A2O MAY – “Rain On My Parade + Under My Skin” and “Love Got Me Ooh”

Huh Jiwon – “Call Me Up”

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

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