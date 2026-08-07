Namkoong Min Sits By Lee Seol’s Side For A Quiet Heart-To-Heart In “The Husband”

“The Husband” has shared a new glimpse of its upcoming episode!

“The Husband” is a thriller that follows Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min), a man who becomes entangled in a desperate battle against a dangerous criminal after his wife is kidnapped just before their divorce.

Spoilers

Previously, Kang Tae Joo revealed to Go Se Yoon (Lee Seol) the truth behind the controversial “Spinal Cord Project,” including the fact that it was her father Go Dong Chan (Jang Gwang) who made the decision to move forward with it. He also shocked her by revealing that on the day their daughter Ha Yoon died, Go Dong Chan never informed him of Ha Yoon’s medical emergency because he was operating on an important donor.

The new stills capture Kang Tae Joo and Go Se Yoon sitting together on a bench outside the hospital. After learning the truth, Go Se Yoon appears lost in thought. Concerned for her well-being, Kang Tae Joo approaches her and quietly takes a seat beside her, lost in thought himself.

Although the couple has reconciled, the weight of everything they’ve endured still lingers. As they exchange faint smiles and look into each other’s eyes for the first time in a while, viewers are left wondering what will result from this quiet moment together.

The next episode of “The Husband” airs on August 8 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Namkoong Min “My Dearest” below:

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And watch Lee Seol in “Between Him and Her” below:

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