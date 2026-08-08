Watch: RESCENE Takes 3rd Win For 'Pretty Girl' On 'Music Core'; Performances By Stray Kids, Red Velvet, BABYMONSTER, And More

RESCENE has won a third music show trophy for their remake of KARA’s “Pretty Girl”!

On the August 1 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were RESCENE’s “Pretty Girl,” ATEEZ’s “BAD,” and BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s “Less than a Lover.” RESCENE ultimately took the win with a total of 7,518 points.

Congratulations to RESCENE! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included Stray Kids, Red Velvet, BABYMONSTER, Picheolin (SEVENTEEN’s Dino), ARTMS, KISS OF LIFE, WJSN’s Dayoung and Jay Park, NOWZ, NouerA, A.C.E’s Junhee, The Wind, WHIB, A20 MAY, POW, blue is not blue, and Ki:XÉ.

Check out their performances below!

Stray Kids – “This & That”

Red Velvet – “Surfin’ Boy”

BABYMONSTER – “MOON”

Picheolin (SEVENTEEN’s Dino) – “Mi-cheo Mi-cheo” and “Party Rock Rock”

ARTMS – “Born Stunner” and “Blue Blood”

KISS OF LIFE – “SWEAT”

WJSN’s Dayoung x Jay Park – “FLIRTY”

NOWZ – “Achilles”

NouerA – “.exe”

A.C.E’s Junhee – “LA LA LA LUNE”

The Wind – “Party Like A Rock Star”

WHIB – “CHERRY PIE”

A20 MAY – “Love Got Me Ooh”

POW – “Flavor”

blue is not blue – “Paradise”

Ki:XÉ – “(rule)”