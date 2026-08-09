August Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

August Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Aug 09, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various girl groups, using big data collected from July 9 to August 9.

RESCENE rose to the top of the list after seeing a 90.93 increase in their brand reputation index since last month, bringing their score to 8,094,531 for August.

High-ranking phrases in RESCENE’s keyword analysis included “Pretty Girl,” “LOVE ATTACK,” and “REMINE,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “cheer on,” “communicate,” and “advertise.” The group’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.91 percent positive reactions.

IVE climbed to second place with a brand reputation index of 4,404,909, marking a 32.68 percent rise in their score since July.

Red Velvet rocketed to third place after seeing a whopping 165.98 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their score to 4,113,926 for the month.

BLACKPINK came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,943,630, marking a 3.16 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, aespa rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,093,640, marking a 10.93 percent increase in their score since July.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. RESCENE
  2. IVE
  3. Red Velvet
  4. BLACKPINK
  5. aespa
  6. ILLIT
  7. I.O.I
  8. KiiiKiii
  9. TWICE
  10. LE SSERAFIM
  11. fromis_9
  12. OH MY GIRL
  13. Hearts2Hearts
  14. FIFTY FIFTY
  15. H1-KEY
  16. ITZY
  17. i-dle
  18. BABYMONSTER
  19. KATSEYE
  20. WJSN
  21. KISS OF LIFE
  22. Apink
  23. izna
  24. Candy Shop
  25. MAMAMOO
  26. NMIXX
  27. Girls’ Generation
  28. MEOVV
  29. tripleS
  30. STAYC

Watch Red Velvet’s Joy in her drama “The One and Only” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Irene’s film “Double Patty” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)

aespa
Apink
BABYMONSTER
BLACKPINK
Candy Shop
FIFTY FIFTY
fromis_9
Girls' Generation
H1-KEY
Hearts2Hearts
i-dle
I.O.I
ILLIT
ITZY
IVE
izna
KATSEYE
KiiiKiii
KISS OF LIFE
LE SSERAFIM
MAMAMOO
MEOVV
NMIXX
Oh My Girl
Red Velvet
RESCENE
STAYC
tripleS
TWICE
WJSN

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