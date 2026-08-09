August Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various girl groups, using big data collected from July 9 to August 9.

RESCENE rose to the top of the list after seeing a 90.93 increase in their brand reputation index since last month, bringing their score to 8,094,531 for August.

High-ranking phrases in RESCENE’s keyword analysis included “Pretty Girl,” “LOVE ATTACK,” and “REMINE,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “cheer on,” “communicate,” and “advertise.” The group’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.91 percent positive reactions.

IVE climbed to second place with a brand reputation index of 4,404,909, marking a 32.68 percent rise in their score since July.

Red Velvet rocketed to third place after seeing a whopping 165.98 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their score to 4,113,926 for the month.

BLACKPINK came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,943,630, marking a 3.16 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, aespa rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,093,640, marking a 10.93 percent increase in their score since July.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Red Velvet’s Joy in her drama “The One and Only” on Viki below:

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And check out Irene’s film “Double Patty” below:

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