Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, August Week 2

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, August Week 2

Music
Aug 09, 2026
by edward1849

CORTIS’ “REDRED” remains No. 1 this week, making it the song’s ninth week overall at No. 1. Congratulations to CORTIS!

Moving up two spots to No. 2 is RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK,” making it the song’s highest charting position nearly two years after its release. Down one spot to No. 3 is aespa’s “LEMONADE.”

There is only one new song in the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 9 is “Shut The Door,” the title track of DAY6’s Young K’s second full solo album “YOUNGEST.” “Shut The Door” is a song that is written like a diary entry, capturing honest feelings of telling oneself that it’s going to be okay while closing off their heart.

Singles Music Chart - August 2026, Week 2
  • 1 (–) REDRED
    Image of REDRED
    Album: GREENGREEN
    Artist/Band: CORTIS
    • Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    • Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 15 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 2 (+2) LOVE ATTACK
    Image of LOVE ATTACK
    Album: SCENEDROME
    Artist/Band: RESCENE
    • Music: Wilhelmina, Jonasson, Landell, The Muze
    • Lyrics: Bang Hye Hyun, The Muze
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 19 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 3 (-1) LEMONADE
    Image of LEMONADE
    Album: LEMONADE
    Artist/Band: aespa
    • Music: Jankel, Shaw, Upsahl, Villanueva
    • Lyrics: Ellie Suh
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 9 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 4 (-1) It’s Me
    Image of It’s Me
    Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    • Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 14 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 5 (+1) Suddenly
    Image of Suddenly
    Album: I.O.I : LOOP
    Artist/Band: I.O.I
    • Music: VVN, KUSH, IDO
    • Lyrics: Jeon Somi, VVN
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 11 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 6 (-1) BAD
    Image of BAD
    Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5
    Artist/Band: ATEEZ
    • Music: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Joe Harvey, Jack Harvey
    • Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Hongjoong, Mingi
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 6 Number of week on chart
       
    • 5 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 7 (–) Vitamin ME
    Image of Vitamin ME
    Album: Glow ME
    Artist/Band: fromis_9
    • Music: Tomy, Joseph K, TRINITY, Ayushy, Sawicki
    • Lyrics: Tomy, Kim Da Bin, Song Yoo, Na Yoon Jung, Park Se Rin, Ayushy, Sawicki
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 7 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 8 (–) Lemon Tang
    Image of Lemon Tang
    Album: Lemon Tang
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: KENZIE, Andrew Choi, no2zcat, JSONG, Rouno
    • Lyrics: KENZIE
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 8 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 9 (new) Shut The Door
    Image of Shut The Door
    Album: YOUNGEST
    Artist/Band: Young K
    • Music: collapsedone, Young K
    • Lyrics: Young K
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 9 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 10 (–) Heavy Serenade
    Image of Heavy Serenade
    Album: Heavy Serenade
    Artist/Band: NMIXX
    • Music: ESUM, Ayushy, Awrii, Anes, Glenmark, SEORA, SSo
    • Lyrics: HANRORO
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 10 Previous rank
       
    • 12 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (+2) 생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking) Choi Yu Ree
12 (+20) Less than a lover Jennie
13 (-4) 만찬가 (BANSANKA) Taeyeon
14 (+8) BOOMPALA LE SSERAFIM
15 (-3) 404 (New Era) KiiiKiii
16 (-5) 캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch) Yena
17 (-2) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO
18 (+1) Good Goodbye Hwasa
19 (new) 여름아 부탁해 (Please Summer!) BOL4
20 (-3) BANG BANG IVE
21 (-3) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU
22 (new) .exe NouerA
23 (-9) SWIM BTS
24 (+5) 춤 (CHOOM) BABYMONSTER
25 (+5) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
26 (new) Flavor POW
27 (+8) VIRAL BOYNEXTDOOR
28 (-8) SNEAKERS LUN8
29 (new) 유성우 (Cliché) StelLive
30 (-3) Popcorn Doh Kyung Soo
31 (-3) Love Love Love Epik High
32 (-1) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK
33 (-12) Stagefright 8TURN
34 (new) Back To Life KARD
35 (-9) Drowning WOODZ
36 (+14) Icy & Spicy Lee Minhyuk (HUTA)
37 (+1) ChecK Hyolyn
38 (-1) ICONIC BY MISTAKE LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, KATSEYE
39 (-6) 그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world) Car, the garden
40 (+2) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
41 (new) Party Like A Rock Star The Wind
42 (new) STIGMATA BewhY
43 (-27) Ice Cream Yeonjun
44 (+2) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk
45 (-5) toxic till the end Rosé
46 (-7) DDI RO RI MEOVV
47 (-2) 너를 위한 약속 (Promise) SUPER JUNIOR-83z
48 (new) 사고쳤어요 (I made a mistake) V.O.S
49 (-13) Gimme Dat Love i-dle
50 (-7) RUN TO YOU AHOF


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

aespa
ATEEZ
CORTIS
formis_9
Hearts2Hearts
I.O.I
ILLIT
NMIXX
RESCENE
Soompi Spotlight
Weekly Music Chart 2026
Young K

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read