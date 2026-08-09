Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, August Week 2

CORTIS’ “REDRED” remains No. 1 this week, making it the song’s ninth week overall at No. 1. Congratulations to CORTIS!

Moving up two spots to No. 2 is RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK,” making it the song’s highest charting position nearly two years after its release. Down one spot to No. 3 is aespa’s “LEMONADE.”

There is only one new song in the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 9 is “Shut The Door,” the title track of DAY6’s Young K’s second full solo album “YOUNGEST.” “Shut The Door” is a song that is written like a diary entry, capturing honest feelings of telling oneself that it’s going to be okay while closing off their heart.

Singles Music Chart - August 2026, Week 2 1 (–) REDRED Album: GREENGREEN Artist/Band: CORTIS Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 15 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

2 (+2) LOVE ATTACK Album: SCENEDROME Artist/Band: RESCENE Music: Wilhelmina, Jonasson, Landell, The Muze Lyrics: Bang Hye Hyun, The Muze Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 19 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

3 (-1) LEMONADE Album: LEMONADE Artist/Band: aespa Music: Jankel, Shaw, Upsahl, Villanueva Lyrics: Ellie Suh Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 9 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

4 (-1) It’s Me Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 14 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

5 (+1) Suddenly Album: : LOOP I.O.I : LOOP Artist/Band: I.O.I Music: VVN, KUSH, IDO Lyrics: Jeon Somi, VVN Genres: Dance Chart Info 6 Previous rank 11 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

6 (-1) BAD Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5 Artist/Band: ATEEZ Music: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Joe Harvey, Jack Harvey Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Hongjoong, Mingi Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 6 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

7 (–) Vitamin ME Album: Glow ME Artist/Band: fromis_9 Music: Tomy, Joseph K, TRINITY, Ayushy, Sawicki Lyrics: Tomy, Kim Da Bin, Song Yoo, Na Yoon Jung, Park Se Rin, Ayushy, Sawicki Genres: Dance Chart Info 7 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

8 (–) Lemon Tang Album: Lemon Tang Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: KENZIE, Andrew Choi, no2zcat, JSONG, Rouno Lyrics: KENZIE Genres: Dance Chart Info 8 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 8 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

9 (new) Shut The Door Album: YOUNGEST Artist/Band: Young K Music: collapsedone, Young K Lyrics: Young K Genres: Rock Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 9 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

10 (–) Heavy Serenade Album: Heavy Serenade Artist/Band: NMIXX Music: ESUM, Ayushy, Awrii, Anes, Glenmark, SEORA, SSo Lyrics: HANRORO Genres: Dance Chart Info 10 Previous rank 12 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (+2) 생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking) Choi Yu Ree 12 (+20) Less than a lover Jennie 13 (-4) 만찬가 (BANSANKA) Taeyeon 14 (+8) BOOMPALA LE SSERAFIM 15 (-3) 404 (New Era) KiiiKiii 16 (-5) 캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch) Yena 17 (-2) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO 18 (+1) Good Goodbye Hwasa 19 (new) 여름아 부탁해 (Please Summer!) BOL4 20 (-3) BANG BANG IVE 21 (-3) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU 22 (new) .exe NouerA 23 (-9) SWIM BTS 24 (+5) 춤 (CHOOM) BABYMONSTER 25 (+5) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 26 (new) Flavor POW 27 (+8) VIRAL BOYNEXTDOOR 28 (-8) SNEAKERS LUN8 29 (new) 유성우 (Cliché) StelLive 30 (-3) Popcorn Doh Kyung Soo 31 (-3) Love Love Love Epik High 32 (-1) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK 33 (-12) Stagefright 8TURN 34 (new) Back To Life KARD 35 (-9) Drowning WOODZ 36 (+14) Icy & Spicy Lee Minhyuk (HUTA) 37 (+1) ChecK Hyolyn 38 (-1) ICONIC BY MISTAKE LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, KATSEYE 39 (-6) 그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world) Car, the garden 40 (+2) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 41 (new) Party Like A Rock Star The Wind 42 (new) STIGMATA BewhY 43 (-27) Ice Cream Yeonjun 44 (+2) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk 45 (-5) toxic till the end Rosé 46 (-7) DDI RO RI MEOVV 47 (-2) 너를 위한 약속 (Promise) SUPER JUNIOR-83z 48 (new) 사고쳤어요 (I made a mistake) V.O.S 49 (-13) Gimme Dat Love i-dle 50 (-7) RUN TO YOU AHOF





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%