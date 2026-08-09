Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, August Week 2
CORTIS’ “REDRED” remains No. 1 this week, making it the song’s ninth week overall at No. 1. Congratulations to CORTIS!
Moving up two spots to No. 2 is RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK,” making it the song’s highest charting position nearly two years after its release. Down one spot to No. 3 is aespa’s “LEMONADE.”
There is only one new song in the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 9 is “Shut The Door,” the title track of DAY6’s Young K’s second full solo album “YOUNGEST.” “Shut The Door” is a song that is written like a diary entry, capturing honest feelings of telling oneself that it’s going to be okay while closing off their heart.
-
1 (–) REDRED
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 15 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (+2) LOVE ATTACK
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 19 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
3 (-1) LEMONADE
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 9 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
4 (-1) It’s Me
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 14 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
5 (+1) Suddenly
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 11 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
-
6 (-1) BAD
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 6 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
-
7 (–) Vitamin ME
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
-
8 (–) Lemon Tang
- Chart Info
- 8 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 8 Peak on chart
-
9 (new) Shut The Door
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 9 Peak on chart
-
10 (–) Heavy Serenade
- Chart Info
- 10 Previous rank
- 12 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (+2)
|생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking)
|Choi Yu Ree
|12 (+20)
|Less than a lover
|Jennie
|13 (-4)
|만찬가 (BANSANKA)
|Taeyeon
|14 (+8)
|BOOMPALA
|LE SSERAFIM
|15 (-3)
|404 (New Era)
|KiiiKiii
|16 (-5)
|캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch)
|Yena
|17 (-2)
|사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love)
|HANRORO
|18 (+1)
|Good Goodbye
|Hwasa
|19 (new)
|여름아 부탁해 (Please Summer!)
|BOL4
|20 (-3)
|BANG BANG
|IVE
|21 (-3)
|기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart)
|AKMU
|22 (new)
|.exe
|NouerA
|23 (-9)
|SWIM
|BTS
|24 (+5)
|춤 (CHOOM)
|BABYMONSTER
|25 (+5)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|26 (new)
|Flavor
|POW
|27 (+8)
|VIRAL
|BOYNEXTDOOR
|28 (-8)
|SNEAKERS
|LUN8
|29 (new)
|유성우 (Cliché)
|StelLive
|30 (-3)
|Popcorn
|Doh Kyung Soo
|31 (-3)
|Love Love Love
|Epik High
|32 (-1)
|뛰어 (JUMP)
|BLACKPINK
|33 (-12)
|Stagefright
|8TURN
|34 (new)
|Back To Life
|KARD
|35 (-9)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|36 (+14)
|Icy & Spicy
|Lee Minhyuk (HUTA)
|37 (+1)
|ChecK
|Hyolyn
|38 (-1)
|ICONIC BY MISTAKE
|LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, KATSEYE
|39 (-6)
|그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world)
|Car, the garden
|40 (+2)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|41 (new)
|Party Like A Rock Star
|The Wind
|42 (new)
|STIGMATA
|BewhY
|43 (-27)
|Ice Cream
|Yeonjun
|44 (+2)
|멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love)
|Lee Chanhyuk
|45 (-5)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|46 (-7)
|DDI RO RI
|MEOVV
|47 (-2)
|너를 위한 약속 (Promise)
|SUPER JUNIOR-83z
|48 (new)
|사고쳤어요 (I made a mistake)
|V.O.S
|49 (-13)
|Gimme Dat Love
|i-dle
|50 (-7)
|RUN TO YOU
|AHOF
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%