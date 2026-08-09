CORTIS Becomes Fastest K-Pop Group To Hit 15 Million Instagram Followers
CORTIS has set a new record on Instagram!
On August 8, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that CORTIS’s official Instagram account had surpassed 15 million followers on August 5.
Notably, it took CORTIS less than a year to reach the milestone, making them the fastest K-pop group ever to hit the 15 million mark on Instagram.
CORTIS is also the first K-pop group that has debuted within the past five years to reach the milestone on the platform.
Congratulations to CORTIS on their impressive achievement!