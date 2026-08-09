Stars Rock The Blue Carpet At 2026 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer

Ahead of the 2026 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer, stars greeted fans on the blue carpet!

The SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer is a midyear special that wraps up the first half of 2026 with special performances by a star-studded lineup of artists.

In addition to RIIZE’s Sungchan, Hearts2Hearts’ Ian, and NCT WISH’s Sion hosting the event, the performer lineup consists of AxMxP, IDID, Baby DONT Cry, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, EVAN, AND2BLE, KickFlip, MEOVV, NEXZ, xikers, izna, ZEROBASEONE, KISS OF LIFE, ALLDAY PROJECT, BOL4, NCT’s Ten, BABYMONSTER, Yena, BIBI, NCT’s Taeyong, Stray Kids, DAY6’s Wonpil, Picheolin (SEVENTEEN’s Dino), ATEEZ, Hearts2Hearts, NCT WISH, RIIZE, and Red Velvet.

On August 9, celebrities hit the blue carpet to pose for photos.

Check out SBS’s photos from the blue carpet!

RIIZE’s Sungchan, Hearts2Hearts’ Ian, NCT WISH’s Sion

AxMxP

IDID

Baby DONT Cry

ALPHA DRIVE ONE

EVAN

AND2BLE

KickFlip

MEOVV

NEXZ

xikers

izna

ZEROBASEONE

KISS OF LIFE

ALLDAY PROJECT

BOL4

NCT’s Ten

BABYMONSTER

Yena

BIBI

NCT’s Taeyong

Stray Kids

DAY6’s Wonpil

Picheolin (SEVENTEEN’s Dino)

ATEEZ

Hearts2Hearts

NCT WISH

RIIZE

Red Velvet

Photo Credit: SBS