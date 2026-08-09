Stars Rock The Blue Carpet At 2026 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer
Ahead of the 2026 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer, stars greeted fans on the blue carpet!
The SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer is a midyear special that wraps up the first half of 2026 with special performances by a star-studded lineup of artists.
In addition to RIIZE’s Sungchan, Hearts2Hearts’ Ian, and NCT WISH’s Sion hosting the event, the performer lineup consists of AxMxP, IDID, Baby DONT Cry, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, EVAN, AND2BLE, KickFlip, MEOVV, NEXZ, xikers, izna, ZEROBASEONE, KISS OF LIFE, ALLDAY PROJECT, BOL4, NCT’s Ten, BABYMONSTER, Yena, BIBI, NCT’s Taeyong, Stray Kids, DAY6’s Wonpil, Picheolin (SEVENTEEN’s Dino), ATEEZ, Hearts2Hearts, NCT WISH, RIIZE, and Red Velvet.
On August 9, celebrities hit the blue carpet to pose for photos.
Check out SBS’s photos from the blue carpet!
RIIZE’s Sungchan, Hearts2Hearts’ Ian, NCT WISH’s Sion
AxMxP
IDID
Baby DONT Cry
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
EVAN
AND2BLE
KickFlip
MEOVV
NEXZ
xikers
izna
ZEROBASEONE
KISS OF LIFE
ALLDAY PROJECT
BOL4
NCT’s Ten
BABYMONSTER
Yena
BIBI
NCT’s Taeyong
Stray Kids
DAY6’s Wonpil
Picheolin (SEVENTEEN’s Dino)
ATEEZ
Hearts2Hearts
NCT WISH
RIIZE
Red Velvet
Photo Credit: SBS