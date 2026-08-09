'The Husband' Stars Namkoong Min, Kim Dae Myeung, Lee Seol, And Lee Sang Hee Pick Their Favorite Scenes Ahead Of Finale

KBS2’s “The Husband” is winding down to a close!

“The Husband” is a thriller drama about a man on the brink of divorce who unexpectedly becomes embroiled in a desperate fight with a dangerous criminal in order to rescue his wife.

Spoilers

Ahead of the August 9 finale, “The Husband” leads Namkoong Min, Kim Dae Myeung, Lee Seol, and Lee Sang Hee picked their most unforgettable scenes from the drama.

Namkoong Min picked the scene in which his character Kang Tae Joo finds Noh Man Hee’s (Kim Dae Myeung) house and faces the culprits in episode 6 as his most memorable scene. The actor remarked, “I think it’s a scene that well-captures an ordinary doctor who has never properly handled a gun in his life as he becomes gradually bolder in order to save the person he loves and the process of how his fear and nervousness transform into steadfast resolve. It’s the scene in which Kang Tae Joo’s emotional change is most dramatically shown.”

Namkoong Min further mentioned the scene in which he does a video call with Noh Man Hee at his in-laws’ house as well as the scene where he points a gun at Lee Soo Hyung (Park Byung Eun). He shared, “While acting as Kang Tae Joo, the part I worried most over was how would an ordinary person act in this situation. Unlike the characters I’ve portrayed until now, Kang Tae Joo is an ordinary doctor with no special ability or bold courage, so I wanted to show a person who is a little clumsy but still shows bravery in the end despite being afraid.”

Kim Dae Myeung chose the scene from episode 2 where he is on a video call with Kang Tae Joo while looking around Kang Tae Joo’s in-laws’ house, threatening Kang Tae Joo and Go Se Yoon’s (Lee Seol) parents while taking Go Se Yoon as hostage. He shared, “I recall borrowing a practice room alone and preparing by checking the movements one by one,” mentioning the time and effort he spent in perfecting the scene.

Kim Dae Myeung further brought up the scene of chasing after Go Se Yoon across a frozen reservoir, saying, “Thanks to the filming crew, who ran around with me even in the cold weather, and the lighting team, who installed huge lights high in the sky to illuminate the vast reservoir, we were able to complete [the scene], which makes it even more memorable. I’m still very grateful.”

Lee Seol shared, “I want to pick the scene that will be revealed today (August 9) of Go Se Yoon and Kang Tae Joo meeting at the forest,” raising anticiaption for the finale. She added, “It’s a scene I’m particularly fond of because it captures the more comfortable, mature dynamic between the two, along with the quiet and peaceful atmosphere of the forest.”

Lee Sang Hee chose the scene from episode 6 in which her character Kim Kyung Ae told Go Se Yoon to be quiet. She mentioned, “People around me who I like have quoted that line and mentioned it to me. It was a really nice feeling to hear them bring it up. When I read the script, I thought it was a scene that would be both a challenge and a key to portraying Kim Kyung Ae well. I really wanted to pull it off, and seeing how happy I was to hear people mention it made me think I did a good job with it.”

The production team shared, “With their talented acting skills, Namkoong Min, Kim Dae Myeung, Lee Seol, and Lee Sang Hee perfectly completed ‘The Husband’ into a well-made crime thriller,” asking viewers to anticipate the finale where all the secrets and truth will be revealed.

“The Husband” will air its final episode on August 9 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Namkoong Min in “The Veil” on Viki:

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And watch Kim Dae Myeung in “The Art of Negotiation” below:

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