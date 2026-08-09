Watch: RESCENE's Woni, Liv, And Zena Get Playful In 'Amazing Saturday' Preview

RESCENE’s Woni, Liv, and Zena are coming to “Amazing Saturday”!

The popular tvN variety show has revealed a sneak peek of next week’s episode, which will feature the three RESCENE members as guests.

The new preview starts out with Woni introducing herself to viewers using the massively viral “Geoje yaho” meme. Things then immediately turn savage as Zena playfully complains that the older members are “boomers,” leading Woni to jokingly scold her, “How old are you right now?” Woni goes on to crack up the cast by talking about how “it’s getting harder to climb the stairs” due to her age.

Liz also impresses the cast with her sharp tongue as she teasingly calls Boom out for reusing a joke. Over the course of the show, she eventually pipes up to make so many exclamations that Boom jokingly bans her from cutting in.

Finally, Zena shares that she’s an “‘Amazing Saturday’ kid” who grew up with the show. After experiencing the games firsthand, she remarks that back when she was watching at home, she couldn’t understand why the cast and guests couldn’t get the right answers—but now, she finds herself in those exact shoes.

The RESCENE members’ episode of “Amazing Saturday” will air on August 15 at 7:30 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!