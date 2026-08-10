SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, Seungkwan, And Dino Announce Military Enlistment Dates

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, Seungkwan, and Dino will soon be enlisting in the military!

On August 10, News1 reported that Seungkwan applied and was accepted to be in the military band and that he will enlist this year.

Following reports, SEVENTEEN’s agency PLEDIS Entertainment released an official statement announcing that Seungkwan and Dino will enlist in the army band on October 26, while Mingyu will begin his service on September 10.

Read the full statement below:

Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment. We would like to inform you of SEVENTEEN members Mingyu, Seungkwan, and Dino’s upcoming military service. Seungkwan and Dino are scheduled to enlist as members of the military band in the Army on October 26. They will participate in all official activities prior to their enlistment. As numerous enlistees and their families will be present at the enlistment ceremony, we respectfully request that you refrain from visiting the site in person on the day of their enlistment. Mingyu will begin his military service on September 10. He will also participate in all official activities prior to the start of his service. There will be no official event on the day his service begins, or on the day he subsequently reports to the training center. We respectfully request that you refrain from visiting the place of his alternative service. Once Mingyu, Seungkwan, and Dino begin their military service, they will be unable to participate in SEVENTEEN activities. However, they will continue to connect with CARAT through a variety of content prepared in advance. Please send your messages of farewell and support for the members on Weverse. We ask for your continued love and support for Mingyu, Seungkwan, and Dino until they complete their military service and return in good health. PLEDIS Entertainment will continue to support our artists every step of the way. Thank you.

Earlier on July 27, PLEDIS Entertainment further confirmed that DK and Vernon will also be enlisting in September and August, respectively.

Wishing Mingyu, Seungkwan, and Dino a safe and healthy service!

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