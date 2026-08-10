Moon Ji In And Kim Ki Ri Welcome First Child

Actress Moon Ji In and comedian Kim Ki Ri have become parents!

On August 10, Moon Ji In’s agency Sims Story announced, “Moon Ji In gave birth to a healthy baby boy on the morning of August 7,” adding, “Both the mother and the baby are in good health.”

Moon Ji In and Kim Ki Ri got married in May 2024. The couple shared the news of her pregnancy this past March and received blessings.

Congratulations to the happy family!

Watch Moon Ji In in “Beauty Inside”:

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