Hyun Bin, Jung Woo Sung, And Woo Do Hwan Return Fiercer Than Ever In “Made In Korea 2” Posters

Season 2 of the Disney+ original series “Made in Korea” has unveiled new posters!

The first season of “Made in Korea” followed Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrificed everything to stop him, as they confronted a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.

“Made in Korea 2,” set nine years after the Season 1 finale, follows Baek Ki Tae, now at the peak of power; Jang Geon Young, who has been preparing a counterattack; and Baek Ki Hyun (Woo Do Hwan), who is pursuing a different path to power from his older brother. Their ambitions spiral out of control, shaking things up and creating an irreversible rift.

The two newly released posters capture the heightened tension among the three characters, accompanied by the tagline, “A clash of desires hotter than blood.” Their positioning in different directions and their crossed gazes hint at the increasingly complex entanglement of their relationships.

Baek Ki Tae races forward fearlessly from a position of power with his gaze unwavering, while Baek Ki Hyun reveals complicated emotions at a crossroads of choice that foreshadows a fracture. Meanwhile, Jang Geon Young watches the two brothers closely, setting in motion an unpredictable chain of events as the balance of power begins to shift.

With a total of six episodes, “Made in Korea 2” will premiere with episodes 1 and 2 on September 9, followed by two episodes released every Wednesday.

While you wait, watch Hyun Bin in “Harbin” on Viki:

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Also check out Jung Woo Sung’s film “12.12: The Day” below:

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