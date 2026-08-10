THE BOYZ’s Q, WJSN’s Chu So Jung (Exy), And More Confirmed For New Horror Film

THE BOYZ’s Q, WJSN’s Chu So Jung (Exy), Yoon Sang Hyun, Oh Woo Ri, Kim Su Gyeom, and Jang Yeo Bin are teaming up for a new film!

On August 10, the production company announced that the film “Akgu: The Secret of the Moon Shadow” (working title, hereinafter “Akgu”) has finalized its cast with Q, Chu So Jung, Yoon Sang Hyun, Oh Woo Ri, Kim Su Gyeom, and Jang Yeo Bin. The film will begin full-scale filming in September.

“Akgu” is a horror film about six 27-year-old friends with different backgrounds and values who encounter strange phenomena while on a camping trip to investigate rumors surrounding a pond deep in the forest.

Q plays Tae Yeop, the most rational and logical of the six friends. Chu So Jung takes on the role of Ja Kyung, who proposes the camping trip and whose firm convictions set the events in motion.

Yoon Sang Hyun has been cast as Min, who leads the camping trip to the pond alongside Ja Kyung. He is stubbornly determined to uncover the secrets of the strange pond with his friends to the very end. Oh Woo Ri plays So Hae, a new member of the group. As a new variable that shakes the delicate balance among the friends, she is expected to heighten the tension in the story.

Kim Soo Kyum transforms into Noh Do, who keeps the friends connected. Putting his relationships with his friends before himself, he struggles to protect the group amid their wavering friendship. Jang Yeo Bin rounds out the cast as Hee Jin, an elite who has become a dentist. Behind her confident demeanor, she harbors loneliness and anxiety.

“Akgu” is currently in pre-production and is scheduled for release in 2027.

Meanwhile, watch Chu So Jung in “Heo’s Diner” on Viki below:

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Also check out Yoon Sang Hyun in “Family by Choice”:

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