Seo Kang Jun Is The Ideal Boyfriend In 'A Love Other Than Yours'

KBS2’s upcoming drama “A Love Other Than Yours” has released new stills of Seo Kang Jun!

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

Seo Kang Jun takes on the role of Namgoong Ho, an assistant manager at the Hunmin Confectionery Snack TF Team 3, depicting the realistic emotional changes his character undergoes as he wavers for the first time in front of his longtime love.

Namgoong Ho is friendly, humorous, and sweet. After becoming romantic partners with Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin), who he was friends with since he was seven years old, he remains loyal while dreaming of marriage. However, Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do’s steadfast love encounters a fissure as they face unexpected emotions.

The newly released stills preview Namgoong Ho as he begins the day by watering his plants and shows off a dandy look in his suit for work, highlighting his warmth and easygoing attitude. His soft smile and gaze make viewers curious what unfamiliar emotions could shake up his longtime love.

As “A Love Other Than Yours” marks Seo Kang Jun’s return to romance drama, fans are already highly anticipating the upcoming project. The production team shared, “Namgoong Ho is the idea boyfriend but also the character who harbors the most realistic concerns. From the first filming, he melted perfectly into the figure, delicately portraying his subtle wavering. Please anticipate his new romance character of a lifetime this fall.”

“A Love Other Than Yours” will premiere on September 12 at 9:20 p.m. KST. Watch a teaser here!

Also watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki:

Watch Now

And watch Ahn Eun Jin in “My Dearest” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)