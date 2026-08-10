Seo Hye Won Announces Pregnancy

Actress Seo Hye Won is going to be a mother!

On August 10, Seo Hye Won posted a photo featuring adorable baby clothes, a doll, and a congratulatory note on her social media account, along with baby and heart emojis.

The note reads, “Sending blessings and looking forward to the birth of Hye Won’s baby. Be a happy mother,” sharing the news of her pregnancy.

Seo Hye Won quietly married her non-celebrity husband earlier this year in a private ceremony attended only by their families.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Watch Seo Hye Won in “Lovely Runner”:

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