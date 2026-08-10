Seo Hye Won Announces Pregnancy
Actress Seo Hye Won is going to be a mother!
On August 10, Seo Hye Won posted a photo featuring adorable baby clothes, a doll, and a congratulatory note on her social media account, along with baby and heart emojis.
The note reads, “Sending blessings and looking forward to the birth of Hye Won’s baby. Be a happy mother,” sharing the news of her pregnancy.
Seo Hye Won quietly married her non-celebrity husband earlier this year in a private ceremony attended only by their families.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
Watch Seo Hye Won in “Lovely Runner”: