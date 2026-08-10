Kim Ji Won Makes Thoughtful Donation To Pediatric Patients

Actress Kim Ji Won has made a meaningful donation!

On August 10, Seoul National University Children’s Hospital revealed that Kim Ji Won donated 100 million won (approximately $70,000) on August 7 to support medical expenses for child patients from low-income families and improve facilities in worn-out hospital wards.

The donated funds will be used to alleviate the financial burden on children with severe rare and incurable diseases and their families who travel to the hospital from all over the nation while also creating a safer and more comfortable environment for them to receive treatment.

Kim Ji Won shared, “I decided on making the donation after coming across stories of the struggles of medical staff and sick children up close while filming for the drama ‘Doctor X.’ I sincerely want to express my gratitude and support to the medical staff, patients, and their families who are continuing to do their best even now.”

Seoul National University Children’s Hospital’s Director Chae Jong Hee shared, “We will use this valuable donation to help families of children struggling with the burden of medical expenses and to ensure that children who come to the hospital from across the country with hope can focus on their treatment in a safe and child-friendly environment.”

Kim Ji Won is gearing up for her upcoming drama “Doctor X” (literal title), which is slated to premiere in October 2026.

In the meantime, watch Kim Ji Won in “Descendants of the Sun”:

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