Uhm Jung Hwa, Park Sung Woong, Sooyoung, And More Reveal Distinct Personalities In New Film “OK! Madam: Bon Voyage” Posters

“OK! Madam: Bon Voyage” has revealed a new set of character posters!

A sequel to the 2020 hit movie “Okay! Madam,” “OK! Madam: Bon Voyage” once again follows Mi Young (Uhm Jung Hwa) and her family as their luxury cruise vacation takes a dangerous turn when the ship is hijacked in the middle of the ocean.

Uhm Jung Hwa reprises her role as Mi Young, a kkwabaegi (Korean doughnut) shop owner and former legendary secret agent. In her poster, she exudes a strong presence with a tense facial expression as she prepares to save the cruise ship from danger.

Park Sung Woong appears as Seok Hwan, Mi Young’s unemployed husband and former National Intelligence Service desk agent. His troubled facial expression hints at the comical charm he will bring to the film.

Lee Sang Yoon plays Chul Seung, Mi Young’s former fellow agent, and captures the character’s serious nature with an intense gaze.

Bae Jung Nam takes on the role of Hyun Min, the groom at a wedding taking place aboard the luxury cruise. His poster hints at the signature scene-stealing charm he will bring to the film.

Park Jin Joo plays Sun Ah, a representative of the luxury cruise company who attempts to protect the ship amid the chaos.

Ryeoun stars as Ji Hoon, a magician who exudes mysterious vibes as he becomes entangled with Mi Young.

Sooyoung plays Anya, the leader of a criminal organization that takes over the cruise. Her relaxed demeanor while holding a gun highlights the striking contrast between her and the other characters.

“OK! Madam: Bon Voyage” is set to hit theaters on August 12.

While you wait, check out the first installment “Okay! Madam” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)