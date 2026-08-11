'My Bias, My Boss' Remains No. 1 With Boost In Ratings

“My Bias, My Boss” has enjoyed a boost in ratings for its third episode!

According to Nielsen Korea, episode 3 of tvN’s “My Bias, My Boss” earned an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.9 percent. This is a 0.8 percent boost from its previous episode’s rating of 3.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the August 10 broadcast for ENA’s “Dream to You” garnered an average nationwide rating of 2.3 percent, seeing a 0.2 percent decrease from its previous episode’s rating of 2.5 percent.

Check out the first two episodes of “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki below:

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Also watch “Dream to You” below:

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