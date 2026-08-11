Byun Yo Han, Roh Jae Won, Jo Woo Jin, Yoon Kyung Ho, And More Dive Into The World Of Gambling In “Tazza 4”

Upcoming film “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” (working title) has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

Returning with a new chapter after six years, “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” follows Jang Tae Young (Byun Yo Han), who thought he had everything after building a thriving online casino empire, until his best friend Park Tae Young (Roh Jae Won) takes it all away. When fate reunites them in the world of global gambling, the former friends face off in a high-stakes game of revenge.

The newly released stills capture Jang Tae Young’s entry into the world of poker as he prepares to exact his revenge along with the allies who help him along the way.

Opposing him is Park Tae Young, a man consumed by feelings of inferiority and jealousy who turns his resentment toward his opponent. His dark aura stands in stark contrast to Jang Tae Young and foreshadows his eventual downfall.

Set against the backdrop of the international gambling circuit and the glamorous world of competitive hold’em, the cast also includes Ayaka Miyoshi, Jo Woo Jin, Yoon Kyung Ho, Tsuyoshi Ihara, Hong Dao, Kim Min Ho, Im Se Mi, and Swings.

“Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” will premiere during the Chuseok holiday this September.

In the meantime, watch the 2019 film “Tazza: One Eyed Jack”:

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