Doh Kyung Soo Announces Stops For 2026-27 Concert Tour 'DAY OFF'

EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo will be greeting fans through his 2026-27 concert tour “DAY OFF”!

After starting the tour in Seoul from October 2 to 4, Doh Kyung Soo will visit Macau, Bangkok, Jakarta, Kaohsiung, Singapore, Hong Kong, Manila, Tokyo, and Taipei.

Check out the poster below!

Is Doh Kyung Soo coming to a location near you? Stay tuned for updates, and check out Soompi’s 2026 K-pop Tour Masterlist here!

Also watch Doh Kyung Soo in “Bad Prosecutor” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)