Doh Kyung Soo Announces Stops For 2026-27 Concert Tour "DAY OFF"
EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo will be greeting fans through his 2026-27 concert tour “DAY OFF”!
After starting the tour in Seoul from October 2 to 4, Doh Kyung Soo will visit Macau, Bangkok, Jakarta, Kaohsiung, Singapore, Hong Kong, Manila, Tokyo, and Taipei.
Check out the poster below!
Is Doh Kyung Soo coming to a location near you? Stay tuned for updates, and check out Soompi’s 2026 K-pop Tour Masterlist here!
Also watch Doh Kyung Soo in “Bad Prosecutor” below:
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