Seo Kang Jun And Ahn Eun Jin's 10-Year Relationship Is At Risk Of Falling Apart In 'A Love Other Than Yours'

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “A Love Other Than Yours” has unveiled its main poster!

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

The newly released poster captures the subtle changes in emotion that have arisen within Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun) and Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin)’s nearly decade-long relationship.

Although the two of them lean comfortably against one another as they stand back to back, suggesting the familiarity of a long-term couple, Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do are gazing off into different directions, hinting at the shifts in their feelings and the faint cracks forming in a relationship that once seemed rock-solid.

As both of them look up at the falling snow with unsmiling expressions, the poster’s tagline reads, “Our love no longer sparkles.”

With the couple standing at a crossroads between marriage and breaking up, it remains to be seen what choices they will make at the end of 10 years of dating.

“This main poster captures the current reality of Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do, who are facing unfamiliar cracks in a love that they believed was rock-solid during their many years together,” said the drama’s production team. “We hope you’ll join us in keeping an eye on the realistic conflicts and choices faced by a long-term couple.”

They continued, “Please look forward to seeing how Seo Kang Jun and Ahn Eun Jin realistically portray in fine detail the emotions of two people dealing with a love that has changed since its most dazzling days.”

“A Love Other Than Yours” will premiere on September 12 at 9:20 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Ahn Eun Jin in “Citizen of a Kind” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)