Ha Young Personally Apologizes For Recent Family History Controversy
Ha Young has apologized for the recent controversy over her family history.
On August 12, Ha Young took to her personal Instagram account to share a handwritten letter apologizing for the recent controversy. Read the full post below:
This is Ha Young.
First and foremost, I bow my head in apology for the disappointment and pain I have caused due to issues related to my great-grandfather. Recently, as I learned of the past actions of my great-grandfather Ahn Sang Ho, I have been reflecting on my family’s history with a heavy heart.
Until now, I had only known about my great-grandfather’s life in fragments, based on stories passed down through my family. Shamefully, I spoke of him in various settings as if he were a source of family pride, while remaining in such a state of ignorance.
Through this incident, I went through the process of looking up relevant materials myself and learned of my great-grandfather’s pro-Japanese activities. I deeply regret that I spoke of my family history so lightly without properly understanding the painful history of our country during the Japanese colonial period.
Furthermore, when the controversy first arose, I myself did not know the exact facts, which led to the agency releasing a statement claiming the reports were “groundless.” I believe it was my own shortcoming that allowed such an incorrect statement to be delivered without sufficient verification. I sincerely apologize for the greater confusion and wound this has caused.
I also apologize repeatedly for the delay in expressing my position, as I was deeply troubled and struggled with how to convey my sincere apologies given the gravity of the situation.
I realize that the fact that I was unaware of these things cannot be an excuse to ignore or treat that history lightly. I accept those errors with a heavy heart and, as a descendant, I offer my sincere apologies. I feel even more remorseful for causing trouble due to my shortcomings during a time leading up to National Liberation Day.
I will keep this incident deep in my heart. I will properly examine my family’s history and that era, and I will adopt a more cautious attitude toward history in the future. Furthermore, I will study our history in depth and do my utmost to serve with respect for the independence activists and everyone who dedicated themselves to the liberation and well-being of our country. I will prove this not just with words but with actions.
Once again, I sincerely apologize to everyone who has been worried by this.
Sincerely,
Ha Young
Ha Young recently became embroiled in controversy after it was confirmed that her great-grandfather Ahn Sang Ho was listed as a council member of a pro-Japanese organization in 1916.