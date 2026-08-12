Director Ahn Pan Seok Passes Away

Director Ahn Pan Seok has passed away after battling a cerebral hemorrhage.

On August 12, the production team of ENA’s upcoming drama “Romance Expert” (literal title), which Ahn Pan Seok directed, released an official statement saying, “We are heartbroken to share this tragic news. Director Ahn Pan Seok passed away on August 12, 2026, at the age of 64.”

They continued, “We are sharing this news at the request of the bereaved family. As the family is currently in deep grief and wishes to have a quiet farewell with the deceased, we sincerely ask for your cooperation in keeping the funeral proceedings private from the press.”

They concluded, “Once again, we express our deepest condolences. May he rest in peace.”

It was previously reported last month that Ahn Pan Seok had collapsed due to a cerebral hemorrhage and was hospitalized for treatment. At the time, the production company stated, “He is currently recovering. Following the completion of filming, the editing work has also been completed.”

Ahn Pan Seok began his career in the entertainment industry in 1987 as a producer in MBC’s drama department. He made his official directorial debut in 1994 with MBC Best Theater’s “Greetings of Love.”

He went on to direct acclaimed romance dramas including “Behind the White Tower,” “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.” Most recently, he directed the upcoming drama “Romance Expert,” starring Choo Young Woo and Kim So Hyun, which is scheduled to premiere in October. The drama will mark his final directorial work.

We express our condolences to Ahn Pan Seok’s family and friends. May he rest in peace.

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