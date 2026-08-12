Watch: Red Velvet Takes 1st Win For “Surfin’ Boy” On 'Show Champion'; Performances By ARTMS, WHIB, And More

Red Velvet has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “Surfin’ Boy”!

On the August 12 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were fromis_9’s “Vitamin ME,” KISS OF LIFE’s “SWEAT,” Red Velvet’s “Surfin’ Boy,” Stray Kids’ “This & That,” and Jennie’s “Less than a Lover.” Red Velvet ultimately took the win.

Congratulations to Red Velvet! Watch the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included ARTMS, KISS OF LIFE, POW, NOWZ, NouerA, A.C.E’s Junhee, WHIB, RED OOPART, EMOTI:M, Lee Bada, UmYull, and Pengsoo.

Check out their performances below!

ARTMS – “Born Stunner” and “Blue Blood”

KISS OF LIFE – “SWEAT”

POW – “Flavor”

NOWZ – “Achilles”

NouerA – “LIFE IN COLOR” and “.exe”

A.C.E’s Junhee – “LA LA LA LUNE”

WHIB – “CHERRY PIE”

RED OOPART – “U WHO”

EMOTI:M – “SPARK”

Lee Bada – “Dancing On The Moon”

UmYull – “The Stranger of the 56th Street”

Pengsoo – “Get Happy Now”