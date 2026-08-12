BTS's 'SWIM' Ties Record For Their Longest-Charting Song On Billboard Hot 100

“SWIM” has tied the record for BTS’s longest-charting song on Billboard’s Hot 100!

On August 11 local time, Billboard revealed that “SWIM” was now spending its 20th consecutive week on the Hot 100 at No. 91.

“SWIM” is now tied with BTS’s 2021 smash hit “Butter” for the group’s longest-charting song on the Hot 100, Billboard’s weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States. Back when it was released five years ago, “Butter” spent a total of 20 weeks on the chart.

Outside of the Hot 100, “SWIM” stayed strong at No. 4 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 12 on the Global 200 this week.

Meanwhile, BTS ranked No. 38 on Billboard’s Artist 100, marking their 362nd overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

Watch Now