Stray Kids' 'THIS & THAT' Becomes 2nd Album Of 2026 To Sell 3 Million Copies In 1st Week

Stray Kids’ latest album is already a “triple-million seller”!

Last week, Stray Kids made their long-awaited return with their new mini album “THIS & THAT” and its catchy title track of the same name on August 7.

On August 12, Hanteo Chart announced that “THIS & THAT” had already sold over 3 million copies, making it only the second album to surpass 3 million first-week sales this year (after BTS’s “ARIRANG”).

“THIS & THAT” is Stray Kids’ fourth album to hit the 3 million mark within the first week of its release, following “★★★★★ (5-STAR),” “ROCK-STAR,” and “KARMA.”

Congratulations to Stray Kids on their exciting achievement!