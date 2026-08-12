NCT 127 To Perform Live On 'America's Got Talent'

NCT 127 will be taking the stage on “America’s Got Talent”!

On August 12 local time, the famous NBC show announced that NCT 127 would be making an appearance next week as special guest performers.

The episode of “America’s Got Talent” featuring NCT 127 will air on August 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

K-pop superstars NCT 127 will light up the AGT stage as special guest performers on Aug 19 8/7c on NBC! 🔥🎤 pic.twitter.com/jZiw8lhWtx — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) August 12, 2026

NCT 127 is currently gearing up to make a comeback with their seventh full-length album “BLINGY” on August 24. Check out their latest teasers here!

In the meantime, watch Johnny in his new variety show “ALL or NOTHING” on Viki below:

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