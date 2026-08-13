Oh Se Young Confirmed Alongside Sung Hoon For New Romance Drama

Oh Se Young has been cast as the female lead opposite Sung Hoon in the upcoming drama “What a Boss Wants” (working title)!

On August 13, MBN announced that Oh Se Young will star as Lee Eun Chae in the drama. Sung Hoon was previously confirmed to play Kwon Do Hyuk.

Based on a web novel of the same name, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama that follows Kwon Do Hyuk, a chaebol boss with zero sense of taste who sets out to find the woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Lee Eun Chae, the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

Oh Se Young will portray Lee Eun Chae, a job seeker struggling through the harsh employment market by day, and Su, an indie band vocalist who takes the stage at night. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Kwon Do Hyuk, a man who is more AI-like than AI itself. As she becomes entangled with him, she secretly conceals her true identity.

The production team shared, “Oh Se Young is an actress who can express Lee Eun Chae’s bubbly energy and lovable charm in her own unique style. Please look forward to Oh Se Young’s diverse transformations from Su, who shines onstage, to Lee Eun Chae, who lives with her feet firmly planted in reality.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Oh Se Young in “The Judge Returns” on Viki below:

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