Onew's Agency Releases Statement Clarifying Involvement With 'Injection Auntie'

SHINee’s Onew has released a statement regarding his police investigation into allegations of receiving illegal medical procedures from “injection auntie.”

On the evening of August 12, Onew’s agency Griffin Entertainment stated, “Onew previously visited a clinic introduced by an acquaintance for the purpose of skincare treatment. At the time, he perceived the individual in question to be a doctor or a medical professional affiliated with the clinic, and there were no circumstances that would have led him to suspect the validity of their medical license or procedures.”

The agency added that he provided the facts as they were during the investigation held in May and requested, “As the investigation is currently ongoing, we hope that unconfirmed speculation or information contrary to the truth will not be spread.”

The police have been investigating allegations that the “injection auntie,” who does not hold a domestic medical license, provided IV injections and prescribed antidepressants to individuals including comedian Park Na Rae in offices and vehicles.

As suspicions arose that other celebrities besides Park Na Rae were also involved in the illegal procedures, the Seoul Gangnam Police Station summoned Jun Hyun Moo, YouTuber Lickerish Hatnim, and SHINee’s Key and Onew for questioning regarding the “injection auntie” case.

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