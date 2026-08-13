BTS's 'Fake Love' Becomes Their 6th MV To Hit 1.4 Billion Views

Another music video of BTS has surpassed 1.4 billion views on YouTube!

On August 13 at 3:46 p.m. KST, BTS’s music video for “FAKE LOVE” surpassed 1.4 billion views on YouTube, making it the group’s sixth music video to do so following “Boy With Luv,” “DNA,” “Dynamite,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” and “IDOL.”

BTS originally released the music video for “FAKE LOVE” on May 18, 2018 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that it took the song just over eight years, two months, and 25 days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to BTS!

Celebrate by watching the “Fake Love” music video again below!

You can also watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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