Roh Jae Won Takes On First Leading Film Role As A Jealous Gambler In “Tazza 4: The Song Of Beelzebub”

Roh Jae Won has shared his thoughts on taking on his first leading role in a film through “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub”!

Returning with a new chapter after six years, “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” follows Jang Tae Young (Byun Yo Han), who thought he had everything after building a thriving online casino empire, until his best friend Park Tae Young (Roh Jae Won) takes it all away. When fate reunites them in the world of global gambling, the former friends face off in a high-stakes game of revenge.

Roh Jae Won takes on the role of Park Tae Young, a meticulous strategist driven by deep-seated feelings of inferiority and jealousy.

The newly released character stills offer a glimpse into Park Tae Young’s complex personality and emotions. Unlike Jang Tae Young, who relies on his natural talent and instincts to win, Park Tae Young has proven himself through his sharp intellect and relentless hard work.

Even as the two friends build a successful business together, Park Tae Young is forced to watch as the spotlight continually falls on Jang Tae Young. Over time, feelings of jealousy begin to take root in him, becoming increasingly difficult to hide.

Eventually, those emotions lead to a betrayal that shakes their friendship to its core. In the newly released stills, Roh Jae Won captures Park Tae Young’s jealousy toward his friend, complicated emotions, and increasingly cold demeanor through his nuanced expressions.

Reflecting on landing his first leading role, he shared, “It felt like a dream when I received the script for my first leading role.” He added that he was excited to take on the project after becoming convinced that it would offer a story and world distinct from the previous installments.

“Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” will premiere during the Chuseok holiday this September.

In the meantime, watch the 2019 film “Tazza: One Eyed Jack”:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)