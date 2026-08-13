Xdinary Heroes Cancels “Summer Sonic 2026” Appearances Following Gun-il’s Departure

Xdinary Heroes will no longer perform at Japan’s music festival “Summer Sonic 2026.”

On August 13, “Summer Sonic 2026” announced via its official social media accounts that Xdinary Heroes had canceled their appearances, just one day before the festival’s Tokyo event.

The organizers stated, “We have received a request from the artist’s agency to withdraw from the performances, and Xdinary Heroes’ appearances have therefore been canceled. We sincerely apologize to all the fans who were looking forward to seeing them perform.”

They added, “There will be no replacement artist following the cancellation of Xdinary Heroes’ appearances.”

【Xdinary Heroes出演キャンセルのお知らせ】 8月14日（金）東京 PACIFIC STAGE、8月16日（日）大阪 MASSIVE STAGEに出演を予定しておりましたXdinary Heroesは、所属事務所からの発表を受け、本公演への出演辞退の申し出があり、キャンセルとなりました。… pic.twitter.com/1UsX2M3FZt — SUMMER SONIC (@summer_sonic) August 13, 2026

Xdinary Heroes had originally been scheduled to perform on the Pacific Stage at Makuhari Messe in Tokyo on August 14 and on the Massive Stage at Maishima Sports Island in Osaka on August 16 as part of “Summer Sonic 2026.”

The announcement came shortly after JYP Entertainment announced earlier today that leader and drummer Gunil would be leaving the group.

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