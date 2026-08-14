Watch: Seo Kang Jun And Ahn Eun Jin's 10-Year Romance Has Lost Its Spark In 'A Love Other Than Yours' Teaser

KBS has released a second teaser for its upcoming drama “A Love Other Than Yours”!

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

The new teaser offers a glimpse of a long-term relationship at risk of falling apart at any moment. Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun) looks weary as he wonders in voice-over, “When did it start? When did Lee Mi Do gradually begin to wither?”

Amidst flashbacks from happier times in their relationship, Lee Mi Do similarly wonders, “That passion and excitement we used to have back then, where did it go?”

As the couple repeatedly clashes, Namgoong Ho says, “We’ve dated for 10 years. How could things stay the same?” Meanwhile, Lee Mi Do declares, “That love of yours makes me feel small.” Despite having once been one another’s greatest source of comfort, the two lovers have now become each other’s most difficult person to deal with.

After angrily lashing out at each other in the middle of the street, the two of them are seen turning their backs on one another and returning to their separate homes as Lee Mi Do narrates, “But we know. That our love no longer sparkles.”

With the spark in their romance fading fast, it remains to be seen whether Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do will rekindle their love or go their separate ways.

Watch the newly released teaser below!

“A Love Other Than Yours” will premiere on September 12 at 9:20 p.m. KST. Check out another teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki below:

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And watch Ahn Eun Jin in “Citizen of a Kind” below:

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