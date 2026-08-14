Update: Chaeyoung And Zion.T Deny Breakup Rumors + Chaeyoung Announces Independent Label 'LIL FANTASY'

Updated August 14 KST:

Earlier today, it was reported that TWICE’s Chaeyoung and Zion.T were no longer dating. However, both agencies released a joint official statement and confirmed that “the breakup rumors are completely groundless.” The statement additionally confirms the establishment of Chaeyoung’s independent label “LIL FANTASY.”

Read the full statement below:

Hello.

We would like to deliver the official position of both sides regarding the breakup rumors concerning Zion.T and Chaeyoung that were reported today.

1. The breakup rumors are completely groundless.

After confirming with the artists themselves, we have verified that the two are still continuing their beautiful relationship with positive feelings toward each other.

2. Notice regarding strong response to the spread of false information

Both agencies will continue to monitor the situation to ensure that the artists’ reputations are not damaged by groundless, speculative articles, the spread of false information that differs from the truth, or malicious posts. We state clearly that we will take strong legal action against the reporting and spreading of sensational content based on unverified facts.

Furthermore, we ask for your support for Chaeyoung, who recently announced a fresh start by establishing her independent label “LIL FANTASY.” We also ask for your continued interest and warm support for Zion.T’s diverse and active musical endeavors.

Thank you.