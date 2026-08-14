CNBLUE's Lee Jung Shin Confirmed For New Romance Drama

CNBLUE’s Lee Jung Shin has joined the cast of a new drama!

On August 14, it was officially announced that Lee Jung Shin would be appearing in MBN’s upcoming drama “What a Boss Wants” (working title).

Based on the web novel of the same name, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama that tells the story of Kwon Do Hyuk, a chaebol boss with zero sense of taste who sets out to find a mysterious woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Lee Eun Chae, the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

Lee Jung Shin will be playing the role of Moon Tae Kyung, a pediatrician who has everything from looks and personality to a privileged family background.

Meanwhile, Sung Hoon and Oh Se Young were previously confirmed to be starring as leads Kwon Do Hyuk and Lee Eun Chae respectively.

“What a Boss Wants” is currently slated to premiere in November.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jung Shin in his drama “Summer Guys” on Viki below:

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