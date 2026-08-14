EXID's Hani's Secret Of 8 Years Is At Risk Of Being Exposed In 'Love On The Menu'

Will EXID’s Hani’s secret come to light in “Love on the Menu”?

KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” is a new drama that tells the story of Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Spoilers

Previously on “Love on the Menu,” Han Gyu Rim’s son Han Gyeol (Yoon Ha Bin) and Kim Moo Jin were revealed to have uncannily similar taste. Meanwhile, Park Jung Woo (Min Jin Woong) was unexpectedly reunited with Han Gyu Rim just after hearing his mother, Park Soo Nam (Kang Ae Shim), express her wish for Gyu Rim to become her daughter-in-law.

Go Yoon Hee (Yoon Yoo Sun), who hadn’t seen her daughter Han Gyu Young (Park You Na) in years, treated her coldly when they finally met again, telling her never to contact Jang Hoon Tae (Kwon Hae Hyo) again.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Kim Moo Jin is deep in thought as he stares at a straw used by Han Gyeol. Believing that Han Gyu Rim has already started a family, Kim Moo Jin can’t easily approach her, but he also can’t shake the suspicion that Han Gyeol is his son. As he visibly struggles with a complicated mix of emotions, it remains to be seen whether he will decide to use the straw for a paternity test.

At the same time, the secret Han Gyu Rim has fiercely guarded for eight years is at risk of rising to the surface. After obtaining a crucial clue from his conversation with Park Soo Nam, Park Jung Woo grows suspicious of Han Gyu Rim. To add to the situation, Jo Heung Sik (Bae Jung Nam) seeks Han Gyu Rim out with an apologetic expression and makes an unexpected confession, leaving her increasingly backed into a corner.

A final photo captures Han Gyu Young kneeling in front of Jang Hoon Tae, piquing curiosity as to why she has sought him out in such a desperate state despite Go Yoon Hee’s attempts to stop her.

The next episode of “Love on the Menu” will air on August 15 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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