Heo Nam Jun In Talks To Star In New Drama Based On Webtoon

Heo Nam Jun may be starring in the upcoming drama “Currency Reform” (working title)!

On August 14, Heo Nam Jun’s agency H.SOLID responded to reports that he had been offered the leading role in “Currency Reform” by confirming, “It’s a drama he’s currently in talks for.”

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Currency Reform” tells the story of Yoo Il Han, a man living his life at rock bottom who suddenly receives news of the death of a father he had never known—along with the opportunity to inherit 1 trillion won (approximately $708 million).

Heo Nam Jun has been offered the leading role of Yoo Il Han, and the drama is reportedly slated to air on SBS.

Meanwhile, Heo Nam Jun is currently filming the tvN drama “Whale Star: The Gyeongseong Mermaid.”

Watch Heo Nam Jun in his drama “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

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