Xdinary Heroes Cancels Upcoming Fan Meeting 'THE X-TOWN' Following Gun-il's Departure

Xdinary Heroes’ third fan meeting “THE X-TOWN,” which was scheduled to be held next month, will no longer be taking place.

On August 14 KST, the day after Gun-il’s departure from Xdinary Heroes, JYP Entertainment announced that “THE X-TOWN” had been canceled. The fan meeting was originally scheduled to take place over three nights from September 18 to 20 at Korea University’s Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seoul.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello, this is JYP Entertainment. First, we would like to sincerely thank the fans for your unchanging love and support for Xdinary Heroes. We are taking the fans’ worries and concerns about Xdinary Heroes’ future activities very seriously, and we are reorganizing the direction and schedule of their activities following thorough discussions with the artists so that Xdinary Heroes can continue their group activities in a stable manner in the future. Additionally, after careful discussion regarding their previously determined schedule, we have made the unavoidable decision to cancel Xdinary Heroes’ third fan meeting “THE X-TOWN,” which was scheduled to take place from September 18 to 20, 2026 at Korea University’s Hwajeong Gymnasium. We sincerely apologize for having to convey this sudden news to the fans who have been waiting for and looking forward to the fan meeting for a long time. Aside from the fan meeting, Xdinary Heroes’ future activities will proceed as scheduled without any disruptions, and we will do our utmost so that they can greet the fans in even better form. Once again, we sincerely apologize for worrying and disappointing fans with this sudden situation, and we ask that you continue to give Xdinary Heroes your warm interest and support in the future as well. Thank you.

JYP Entertainment’s previous statement announcing Gun-il’s departure from the band can be found here.