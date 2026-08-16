2 Unserious And 2 Upsetting Moments In Episodes 9-10 Of 'Dream To You'

Ahead of its final week, “Dream to You” is still giving viewers much to talk about. With just a couple of episodes left, every storyline is keeping us on the edge of our seats with many ups and downs. And while some moments are simply unserious, some others continue to be too upsetting. If you are hanging on to watch the ending of this story, here are some of the highlights from the latest episodes of this show!

Warning: spoilers from episodes 9-10 ahead.

UNSERIOUS: Woo Soo Bin being jealous of Yi Jae’s ex-boyfriend

After so many emotional hits in last week’s episodes, it was time for a much-needed break from so much drama, at least for the viewers. Although, not so much for Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who has to deal with the unexpected appearance of Ju Yi Jae’s (Hyeri) ex-boyfriend, top actor Geum Seong Mu (special cameo by Lee Joo Ahn). Showing up on their movie set, dripping charisma, and determined to reignite the flames of their past, Seong Mu quickly turns into Soo Bin’s worst nightmare.

However, every time Woo Soo Bin shows his jealous side, it makes you laugh at his petty antics rather than stressing you out. Soo Bin finds the most ridiculous ways to vex his apparent rival with simple things like getting in their way while taking a picture or engaging in a silly one-on-one dodgeball game. But this never really escalates, nor does it affect his relationship with Yi Jae. She, on the other hand, handles the situation pretty maturely, setting her boundaries firmly. So, this moment stays as the comedy that has been missing from the show.

UNSERIOUS: Choi Sa Rang and Seo In Wook’s breakup

Every moment involving Choi Sa Rang (Lee Ji Min) and Seo In Wook (Lee Sang Yeob) has been utterly unserious throughout the show. However, the way they are wrapping up things between them tops it all. Firstly, Sa Rang runs away from In Wook, or more like runs from her feelings for him without even exchanging a single word. But they meet again while being shot dead, fictionally of course, since they end up acting as extras in Yi Jae’s movie.

Admittedly, both are mature enough to talk things out in the end and decide to stop seeing each other for good. The setting, however, is much too dramatic to take it seriously. The beautiful sunset, the slow motion of the scene, the melodramatic music – it all seems as if it were the tragic separation of star-crossed lovers rather than a couple who barely had any screen time other than their hookups. They definitely had some underutilized chemistry, but at least this final moment between them can make you laugh rather than cry.

UPSETTING: Ahn Soo Hee blowing up a scandal

Sadly, the funny moments are short-lived in this K-drama. Before long, another storm approaches to rain on the main couple’s parade, this time in the form of Ahn Soo Hee (Park Ji Young), Oh Ha Na (Lee Yul Eum), and Soo Bin’s mother. After it is revealed that she is his true birth mother, things quickly turn ugly for everybody. Now, the same public that once praised and admired them turns their backs on them. This is especially true for Ha Na, who not only discovers in the worst possible way that she is Soo Bin’s half-sister, but she also has to come to terms with the idea of her mother having a secret child.

The only silver lining on this messy situation is that both Ha Na and her mother have the chance to grow closer again. Not because Ahn Soo Hee suddenly becomes a better person, but because of the natural character development of Oh Ha Na. They have the chance to talk openly and have a heart-to-heart for the first time in their lives. And even Soo Bin and Shim Yoo Geon (Baek Sung Chul) join forces to make sure she doesn’t suffer that much.

UPSETTING: Ju Yi Jae and Woo Soo Bin trying to save their movie

Once the bomb about Soo Bin’s family explodes, he naturally has to step back from the project while Yi Jae steps up to keep the cameras rolling. For the first time, she has to prove her worth as a director on her own, without any backup. This is one of the things that was most appealing since the beginning of this K-drama. It shows how Yi Jae fights for her dreams with passion and a warm heart that draws everybody in with her sincerity and eagerness. She ends up bonding more strongly with her crew and keeps the spirits up for everybody.

However, the film industry is clearly not as forgiving as they wished, and despite their joint efforts, the backlash from the scandal is already too big. Despite Soo Bin coming forward and explaining everything in a shocking press conference, ultimately his investors demand that he pay the price for past mistakes that aren’t even his. So he only has two options: he either leaves the project or the movie gets cancelled entirely. With so much on the line and only a couple of episodes left, how much more intense will things turn out? Let’s find out soon!

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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Dream to You”

Plans to watch: “My Bias, My Boss”