Jang Sung Kyu, Billlie’s Tsuki, And AND2BLE’s Han Yujin Announced As MCs Of 2026 SPOTV K-Pop Awards

Jang Sung Kyu, Billlie’s Tsuki, and AND2BLE’s Han Yujin will host the 2026 SPOTV K-Pop Awards (SKA)!

Jang Sung Kyu will lead the ceremony with his trademark wit and hosting skills, honed through his work across variety shows, radio, and other programs. Tsuki, who has made a name for herself through various variety shows, will also take on hosting duties.

Han Yujin, who has showcased his variety skills through his group’s own content and various programs, will round out the MC lineup, creating a fresh combination that spans generations and genres.

The 2026 SPOTV K-Pop Awards is a global K-pop awards ceremony jointly organized by SPOTV and global fandom platform BIGC. The winners will be determined through a combination of objective evaluations based on data from Circle Chart, South Korea’s official music chart, and global fan voting.

This year’s SPOTV K-Pop Awards will take place on September 6 at KINTEX in Ilsan. Check out the performer lineup here!