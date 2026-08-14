2026 SPOTV K-Pop Awards Announces Presenter Lineup

The 2026 SPOTV K-Pop Awards (SKA) has unveiled its star-studded lineup of presenters!

On August 14, the organizing committee announced that this year’s presenter lineup includes Kim Jae Won, Moon Sang Min, Bae Hyeon Seong, Lee Chae Min, Chae Seo An, Choi Ji Su, Bora, Cha Woo Min, Cho Han Gyul, and former professional baseball player Hwang Jae Gyun.

The 2026 SPOTV K-Pop Awards is a global K-pop awards ceremony jointly organized by SPOTV and global fandom platform BIGC. The winners will be determined through a combination of objective evaluations based on data from Circle Chart, South Korea’s official music chart, and global fan voting.

Jang Sung Kyu, Billlie’s Tsuki, and AND2BLE’s Han Yujin will host the show, which will be held on September 6 at KINTEX in Ilsan.

Check out the artist lineup announced so far here, and stay tuned for more updates!

Watch Kim Jae Won in “Yumi’s Cells 3” below:

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Or check out Moon Sang Min in “To My Beloved Thief”:

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