Watch: Ryu Jun Yeol Loses His Identity And Entire Life To A Deadly Doppelgänger In “Mousetrap' Teaser

Netflix’s upcoming series “Mousetrap” has unveiled its main poster and teaser!

Based on a webtoon, “Mousetrap” is a thriller that follows Moon Jae (Ryu Jun Yeol), a reclusive novelist who loses everything—his name, identity, and fortune—to a mysterious man known only as “The Rat”; No Ja (Sol Kyung Gu), a loan shark determined to recover his missing money; and detective Sun Yong (Lee Kyu Hyung), who becomes involved in the case as he investigates the identity of The Rat.

The main poster features the three characters standing beneath the shadow of the Rat, each looking in a different direction with serious expressions. Moon Jae is determined to prove his identity after losing everything, while No Ja becomes entangled in the case while pursuing his missing money. Meanwhile, detective Sun Yong begins investigating after receiving a mysterious tip. With the three men drawn into the game orchestrated by the Rat for completely different reasons, anticipation is building for the unpredictable events that will unfold.

The main trailer opens with a shocking moment in which the Rat, who has exactly the same face as Moon Jae, appears before him. After suddenly finding himself forced to prove his own identity, Moon Jae is approached and attacked by No Ja, who demands his money back. The two then eventually forge an unlikely alliance to track down the Rat, with Moon Jae determined to reclaim his stolen name and No Ja determined to get his money back.

As questions grow over why the Rat stole everything from Moon Jae, including his face and his entire life, the tagline, “A deadly pursuit to find myself,” hints at the difficult journey ahead.

Meanwhile, detective Sun Yong becomes increasingly confused over who is real and who is fake as he gets closer to the truth surrounding the two men. The appearance of Seung Gyu (Kim Sung Oh), who appears to be at odds with No Ja, further raises tension over where the investigation into the Rat’s identity will lead.

The Rat’s true intentions also remain shrouded in mystery when he tells a barely conscious Moon Jae to run away.

The trailer ends with intense action sequences ranging from hand-to-hand combat and shootouts to car chases, promising an immersive thriller that combines the adrenaline of a high-stakes pursuit with mystery and suspense.

Watch the teaser here:

“Mousetrap” will premiere on Netflix on August 28.

While you wait, watch Ryu Jun Yeol in “Alienoid: Return to the Future”:

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And watch Sul Kyung Gu in “The Moon” below:

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