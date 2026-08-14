Lee Hak Joo Exudes Chilling Presence In Special Appearance On “Flex X Cop 2”

Lee Hak Joo will make a special appearance in SBS’s “Flex x Cop 2”!

In “Flex x Cop 2,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir turned detective who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end, while Jung Eun Chae plays veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, Jin Yi Soo’s new partner.

In the newly released stills, Lee Hak Joo commands a chilling and intimidating presence against the backdrop of a pitch-black reservoir. His piercing gaze, facial scars, and tightly pressed lips raise curiosity about the mysterious character he will portray.

The production team teased, “Be sure to tune in to see Lee Hak Joo’s performance, which will inject tremendous tension throughout the drama.”

Episode 3 of “Flex x Cop 2” will air on August 14 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Hak Joo in “Fifties Professionals” on Viki below:

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