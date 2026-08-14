Im Se Mi, Yoon Kyung Ho, Swings, And More Take On Key Roles In Byun Yo Han And Roh Jae Won’s Revenge Game In “Tazza 4”

“Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” has unveiled new character stills!

Returning with a new chapter after six years, “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” follows Jang Tae Young (Byun Yo Han), who thought he had everything after building a thriving online casino empire, until his best friend Park Tae Young (Roh Jae Won) takes it all away. When fate reunites them in the world of global gambling, the former friends face off in a high-stakes game of revenge.

The newly released stills introduce five characters: Gwak Dong Wook (Jo Woo Jin), Jo Joong Hwan (Yoon Kyung Ho), Hama (Kim Min Ho), Jang Tae Hee (Im Se Mi), and Abraham (Swings). Each with their own stories and motives, they become entangled in Jang Tae Young and Park Tae Young’s confrontation, either directly or indirectly, adding to the tension of the film.

Jo Woo Jin plays Gwak Dong Wook, Jang Tae Young’s mentor who taught him how to play poker and became an important figure in his life. Once a renowned gambler, Gwak Dong Wook has been living a quiet life, moving between small gambling rooms in Vietnam. However, Jang Tae Young’s arrival awakens the gambler’s instincts he had long kept buried.

Yoon Kyung Ho takes on the role of Jo Joong Hwan, a ruthless contract killer who operates primarily in Vietnam. Although he carries out his assignments without being swayed by emotion, he takes a particular interest in Jang Tae Young, seeing him as more than just another target. The choices Jo Joong Hwan makes will have a significant impact on the lives of Jang Tae Young and Park Tae Young, making him a key variable in their story.

Kim Min Ho plays Hama, a longtime friend of both Tae Youngs. Having been familiar with getting involved in gambling games since his school days, Hama later works at the company founded by Jang Tae Young and Park Tae Young, allowing him to witness their success from the closest distance. He initially brings a playful energy to the group, but as the relationship between the two friends begins to fall apart, Hama also finds himself facing a difficult choice.

Im Se Mi plays Jang Tae Hee, Jang Tae Young’s older sister and a sister figure to Park Tae Young. After losing their parents at a young age, she raised her younger brother Jang Tae Young on her own and welcomed Park Tae Young into the family as one of her own, helping shape the unique bond between the three characters.

Rapper Swings makes his screen acting debut as Abraham, a ruthless outlaw who feels no fear and simply carries out whatever orders he is given. Because he never reveals his own thoughts or emotions, he is all the more unpredictable. Once he makes a move, he does not stop, showcasing a merciless side that makes him a formidable presence.

“Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” will premiere during the Chuseok holiday this September.

In the meantime, watch the 2019 film “Tazza: One Eyed Jack”:

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