Kim Min Ho, Lee Won Jung, And More Team Up For A Secret Operation In “New Recruit 4: Sabotage”

“New Recruit 4: Sabotage” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere!

Based on the hit animation of the same name, “New Recruit” is a black comedy drama that explores the lives of young adults in their 20s, delving into the culture, secrets, and absurdities of South Korea’s military.

Season 4 will depict the second half of Park Min Seok’s (Kim Min Ho) dynamic military life as he is promoted to corporal and finds himself facing endless new dilemmas. Just when he thought things would settle after his promotion, the arrival of a mysterious new recruit and a new battalion commander signals the start of a turbulent new chapter.

The new stills feature the members of Barracks 1 as they return with an even stronger bond of camaraderie alongside an ace new recruit. In the photos, the members gathered together for a covert scheme. Corporal Park Min Seok looks close to tears as though he is desperately pleading for help, while Sergeant Kim Sang Hoon (Lee Choong Gu) and Corporal Im Da Hye (Jeon Seung Hun) signal for him to keep quiet. Meanwhile, Private Moon Bit Na Ri (Kim Yo Han) watches the situation unfold with his characteristically clueless expression.

The photos raise curiosity about what kind of trouble the members of Barracks 1, who are constantly finding themselves in one mishap after another, have gotten into this time.

The situation becomes even more intriguing with the arrival of ace new recruit Kim Hyun Wook (Lee Won Jung). Standing guard by the door, Kim Hyun Wook keeps a sharp eye on his surroundings as he lends a hand to their secret operation. What kind of synergy will emerge when the troublemaking members of Barracks 1 join forces with the ace new recruit?

The production team commented, “With the arrival of ace new recruit Kim Hyun Wook, a new wind of change will sweep through Barracks 1. Please look forward to the witty back-and-forth and hilarious chemistry among the members of Barracks 1 as they continue to navigate their eventful military lives.”

“New Recruit 4: Sabotage” will premiere on August 24 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Won Jung in “A Hundred Memories”:

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